136 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday registered 136 fresh coronavirus cases and 2 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,43,642 and 40,018 respectively.

There were 275 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 39,00,963, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 87 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 218 discharges in the city, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases across the state was 2,622.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.29 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.47 per cent.

Of the 2 deaths reported today, one each are from Belagavi and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga recorded the second highest number of cases with 10, followed by Mysuru and Tumakuru (6), Kalaburagi (5), Belagavi and Dharwad (3), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,80,224 cases, Mysuru 2,29,398 and Tumakuru 1,59,807.

Cumulatively, 6,50,36,165 crore samples were tested, of which 47,476 were examined today.

