139 children among 547 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 28 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday reported 547 new COVID-19 cases, 193 less than the previous day, which raised the tally to 1,19,496, an official said.

At least 139 children are among the newly infected people, he said.

The toll climbed to 424 as two men, aged 91 years and 52 years, succumbed to the infection in Mamit district. Both of them had comorbidities, the official said.

Aizawl reported the maximum number of new cases at 255, followed by Serchhip at 66 and Champhai at 52.

Mizoram currently has 7,320 active cases as 991 more people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,11,752.

The recovery rate stands at 93.51 per cent and the death rate at 0.35 per cent.

As many as 12.93 lakh sample tests have been conducted thus far, including 6,831 on Wednesday.

Over 6.96 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines till date, with 5.1 lakh of them having received both the doses, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said. PTI COR RMS RMS

