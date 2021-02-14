14 Dead, 4 Injured In Bus Accident In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool; CM Reddy & PM Condole Loss

In a gruesome accident, 14 people died and 4 others were critically injured in a bus accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident took place after the bus hit a divider and collided with the lorry which was coming in opposite direction on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH-44) in the early hours of Sunday.

READ | Andhra Police Arrests 15 Persons In 9 Temple Vandalism Cases, BJP & TDP Links Found

Kurnool SP said that a group of 18 pilgrims including 4 children from Madanapalle in the Chittoor district were on their way to Ajmer Dargha in the early hours of Sunday when the vehicle lost control and hit the divider and then collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. A case will be registered under relevant sections of IPC. 14 died on the spot, one child was critically injured and 3 other children received normal injuries. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment and mortal remains are being shifted to the government hospital for autopsy, he added. Based on the Aadhaar cards and phone numbers, the police are trying to gather the details.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Finalises Tenders For 6,400mw Solar Power Plants Across 10 Parks

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life, including women and children, in the road mishap in Kurnool district. The CM instructed the concerned officials to take expedite relief and medical help. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

READ | From Decentralization Plan To COVID Vaccine Drive, Key Highlights Of Jagan-Shah Meet

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted and expressed his pain and wished a speedy recovery to those who are injured.

Pained to learn about the gruesome accident that took place in Veldurthi Mandal of Kurnool District. My heart goes out to the 14 families who have lost their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to those injured. pic.twitter.com/vmCZ8AwLJc — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 14, 2021

READ | TDP, YSRCP Dissatisfied With Union Budget; Say 'it Has Nothing To Offer To Andhra Pradesh'

PM Modi Reacts

Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's office tweeted and expressed sadness over the accident. He wished for the injured to recover at the earliest.