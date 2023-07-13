14 Killed As Rains Continue To Lash Uttar Pradesh; Several Rivers In Spate

As many as 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours as several rivers crossed the danger mark, officials here said.

Owing to torrential monsoon rains that continued to lash the state on Thursday, the Ganga breached the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district, a report from Central Water Commission (CWC) said.

The Yamuna is also flowing above the danger level at Mavi in Shamli, the report added.

"A total of 14 persons have died due to rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours since 6 pm on Wednesday," the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

While three persons each died due to lightning at Siddharth Nagar and Shravasti, one was killed in Sultanpur when lightning struck him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, four persons drowned -- two in Barabanki, one each in Raebareli and Hardoi. Three persons -- one in Saharanpur and two in Barabanki -- died in other rain-related incidents, it added.

A total of 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone, have been hit by the floods so far, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, according to the CWC report, Sambhal was the wettest place in the state with a rainfall of 21 cm, followed by Bijnor recording 15 cm, and Saharanpur 13 cm.

According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18. PTI ABN RPA