14 Miliants Surrender In Manipur

Fourteen militants of the James faction of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday here.

Among those who surrendered was the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit, officials said .

The function on the occasion was held under the revised scheme for surrender-cum-rehabilitation of militants in the North East states taken up by the ministry of home affairs, they said.

The militants also surrendered two KH-33 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel guns, one Chinese made hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks and assorted ammunitions, the officials added.

