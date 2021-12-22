14 More Omicron Cases Reported In Telangana

Fourteen more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the State to 38, the State Health Department said on Wednesday.

Of the 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from "at risk" countries, it said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said four samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 182 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,074, while the death toll rose to 4,017 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Hanumakonda (18) district, a bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 196 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,72,447.

The number of active cases was 3,610, the bulletin said.

It said 37,353 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,93,95,688.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was 7,89,782.

The case fatality rate was 0.59 per cent and the recovery 98.87 per cent.

According to the bulletin, of the 2,77,67,000 target population for vaccine coverage, 2,74,49,556 have received the first dose which is 99 per cent.

It said 1,70,41,233 have taken the second dose which is 61 per cent.

