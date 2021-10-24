14 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,089

Itanagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,089 on Sunday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection, four more than the previous day, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 142 active cases, while 54,667 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 13 on Saturday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.23 per cent, he said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 36, followed by Tawang (21) and Namsai (19), the SSO said.

The northeastern state has thus far tested over 11.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 996 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.40 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 12.85 lakh people have been inoculated to date. PTI UPL ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)