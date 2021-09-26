14 new coronavirus cases reported in UP

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) With 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,761 on Saturday while no fresh virus-related death was reported in the state, a government statement said.

The total death toll remained at 22,890.

Of the 14 fresh cases, three each were reported from Maharajganj and Gautam Buddh Nagar, two each from Jhansi and Prayagraj, the government said in a statement issued here.

In the past 24 hours, 26 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged taking the total recoveries so far to 16,86,694.

The count of active cases in the state stood at 177, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.15 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 7.75 crore samples have been tested across UP, the statement said. PTI NAV HDA

