14 Oppn Parties Huddle Against Centre, File Cases In SC Over ‘misuse Of Central Agencies’

In a coordinated action by the Opposition, 14 political parties have filed a case against the Centre alleging misuse of the central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A request was made before the apex court for an early hearing. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) agreed to list the matter for hearing on April 5.

"Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

"We will list it on April 5," said the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

The 14 political parties led by Congress approached SC against arbitrary use of ED and CBI in arresting opposition leaders. The political parties that have filed the case include Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jharkhand Liberation Front, Janata Dal United, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav), National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, CPM, DMK.