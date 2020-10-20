Health Ministry: 14 States Report Contraction In Intestinal Worm Infection In Children

Quoting the latest report on the National Deworming Day (NDD), the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 14 states have reported a reduction in the parasitic intestinal worm infection in children. During the last round of deworming in the country, 11 crore children and adolescents had been administered with the Albendazole tablet across the country. However, the drive had to be halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Worm prevalence is witnessed in children affecting their growth and also results in Anemia at times. The Health Ministry had appointed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the nodal agency to coordinate and conduct nationwide Soil-Transmitted Helminthiases (STH) mapping. The baseline mapping was completed by 2016 and had shown a prevalence of 12.5% in children in Madhya Pradesh and 85% in Tamil Nadu. The aforementioned National Deworming Day (NDD) was launched in 2015 by the Health Ministry and has been implemented as a biannual single day program in schools and anganwadis across the country.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday stated, "14 states have shown a reduction in the follow up survey compared to the baseline survey and the states of Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have shown a substantial reduction in worm prevalence in the STH."

According to the data released, Chattisgarh has witnessed a massive reduction in the infection rate which has dropped from 74.6% in 2016 to 13.9% in 2018. Similarly, Sikkim has seen a reduction from 80.4% to 50.9% while the worm prevalence rate dropped from 36% to 34.3% in Andhra Pradesh. The Health Ministry also noted that the prevalence rate in Rajasthan has dropped to less than a percent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the use of Albendazole tablet to tackle intestinal worms in children and adolescents as part of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programs globally. As per the WHO Report published in 2012 on STH, there were an estimated 64% of children in the age group of 1-14 years at the risk of contracting the infection.

