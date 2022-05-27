14 Terrorists Killed; Over A Dozen Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In Srinagar This Year

In a major setback to Pakistan and its terror groups in the Kashmir valley, Police in Srinagar have crushed the plans to revive terrorism in the summer capital. 14 terrorists have so far been neutralised in the year 2022. Four foreign terrorists and 10 local terrorists are among 14 eliminated in Srinagar by Security forces.

Srinagar Police has carried out four exclusive operations based on intel received by their own team, so does the execution which led to the elimination of six terrorists belonging to terror groups Jaish E Mohammad, Lashkar E Toiba, and The Resistance Front.

In a late-night counter-terror operation that started at around 3.15 AM, two terrorists linked to terror Group Lashkar E Taiba have been neutralised by Srinagar Police; they have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik. Both killed terrorists were categorised as “C” category terrorists and were from the Trenz area of Shopian in South Kashmir. Srinagar Police has recovered the Ak-47 rifle, pistol, and grenades from the possession of killed terrorists after hour-long operation.

Over a dozen hybrid terrorists are arrested this year by Srinagar Police

Srinagar Police has also arrested more than a dozen hybrid terrorists in this year only. This is seen as major success as TRF Chief Abbas Shiekh was eyeing to establish its base in valley using their hybrid terrorists who are “White” collar citizens during daytime and execute killings on the directions of Pakistan; and again, merge into the local population, giving a tough time to security forces in the valley. From the arrested hybrid terrorists, forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition that was provided to them by Pakistani handlers to scuttle ongoing peace process in Kashmir Valley.

It is pertinent to mention that IPS Rakesh Balwal, who cracked the Pulwama Fidayeen attack case in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, was posted as SSP Srinagar in December last year. The appointment was made after a spate of killings of minorities in Srinagar that had taken security forces by surprise. There has been no Minority killing in Srinagar for the past six months as forces got an upper hand with the elimination and arrest of terrorists.