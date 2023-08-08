14-year-old Girl 'enslaved', Subjected To Abuse In Delhi's Greater Kailash

A 14-year-old girl forced into child labour was rescued from the affluent Greater Kailash-1 area of Delhi by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) recently. The DCW took action after it received a complaint from an organisation named 'Silver Seven' which claimed that the girl was in a harrowing situation as a domestic help. The commission intervened, and in collaboration with local authorities, placed the girl in a shelter.

According to the complaint lodged by Silver Screen, the 14-year-old girl was being held against her will and was being subjected to both physical and psychological abuse. The minor girl hails from the Girdih district in Jharkhand. The girl told DCW officials that she had had to leave home after suffering mistreatment from her brother and sister-in-law. She had come to Delhi in 2021 along with a neighbour who had promised to provide her work opportunities in the city.

Once in Delhi, she found herself placed in a household through an intermediary named Govind. The girl recounted being forced to undertake all domestic chores in the house, facing regular verbal and physical abuse from the homeowner's wife. Shockingly, the owners of the house had allegedly informed her that they had "purchased" her for a substantial sum, effectively enslaving her. The compensation of Rs 3,000-4,000 that she received was in control of the homeowner, who claimed to spend it on her essentials.

During the rescue mission, another domestic help was also discovered in the same house. This individual, employed for three months, expressed a desire to leave but was being prevented from doing so by the homeowners. Although she did not file a formal complaint, her ordeal underscored the prevalent exploitative conditions.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal emphasised the urgency of addressing this grave issue, stressing the need for immediate legal action against the perpetrators. Despite the successful rescue, an FIR had not yet been registered by the Delhi Police at the time of the DCW's intervention. The commission has issued a notice regarding the case and called for the arrest of the individuals responsible for subjecting the minor girl to such abhorrent circumstances.

The rescued girl's statement was recorded by the Delhi Police, and she is slated to appear before the Child Welfare Committee. In the interim, she has been placed under the care of a shelter home.