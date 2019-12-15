Telangana: 14-year Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Teenage Neighbour In Hyderabad

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Hyderabad. The police, in a statement, said that the victim was standing outside her house when the boy approached her and convinced her to take her to his house where he raped her. The boy has been missing since the incident and teams have been set out to arrest him.

Another incident of crimes against women

The police said, "A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Teams have been deployed to nab the teenager boy." The suspect's age is said to be around 18-19 years old.

The incident takes place just a few weeks after the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. On November 27, a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was assaulted by four men, who then murdered her and burned her body. The incident led to nationwide outrage and highlighted the crimes suffered by women on an everyday basis. There were calls for capital punishment for the accused.

They were gunned down by police on December 6 at Chattanpalli about 50 km from Mahabubnagar when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wristwatch, and others pertaining to the case. The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at their personnel after snatching their weapons besides attacking them with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to take steps to preserve the bodies of the four men killed in a police encounter. The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to take steps to preserve the bodies of the four men killed in a police encounter.

(with inputs from ANI)

