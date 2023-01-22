14-year Old Spectator Gored To Death At Jallikattu Event In Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri

A 14-year-old boy was gored to death by a bull during Jallikattu even in Thadangam village of Dharmapuri on January 21, Saturday.

Notably, four people have been killed in separate incidents during the Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the last few days. Additionally, several people have also been injured since the bull-taming sport kicked off on January 15.

The deceased had come as a spectator

The 14-year-old boy along with his relatives had come to watch the event at the village. He was rushed to Dharmapuri Govt Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On January 16, 26-year-old bull tamer Aravind Raj succumbed to injuries after he was gored by a bull at the Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. A purported video of Raj taking on the bull after being released from the entry point was shared widely on social media. At the event, 10 others were hospitalised at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Another instance of a spectator becoming a victim of the event was witnessed in Suriyur village, Tiruchirapalli district where 25-year-old M Aravind was killed after he was gored by a bull. He also succumbed to the injury in the hospital.

At Palamedu, where 700 bulls were permitted to participate in the event, 160 mobile medical units and veterinary teams were present to treat the animals and the bull tamers. Over 2000 police personnel are deployed for security purposes.