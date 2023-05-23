14-yr-old Doting Son Digs Well Near Home For Mother's Convenience In Maharashtra

A Maharashtra boy has proved that hard work always pays off. Disturbed by the sight of his mother walking a long distance in the sun to fetch water for the house with a pot in her arms, 14-year-old Pranav Salkar dug a well in the front yard of his home. The class nine student in the Palghar district has startled the villagers with his exemplary work.

Pranav's mother, Darshana said, "There is relief now, as far as the issue of water is concerned." Meanwhile, Pranav's father, Vinayak, who assisted his son in the process, said, "I only helped him remove stones during the digging process, I did nothing else. It feels good to see this."

#WATCH | Palghar, Maharashtra: Distressed upon seeing his mother walk every day in the sun to fetch water for the house, 14-year-old Pranav Salkar dug a well in his front yard with the help of his father. The family lives in Dhavange Pada near Kelve. Pranav's parents, Darshana… pic.twitter.com/H5WzkbzGIs — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

The residents of the tribal village Dhavange Pada near Kelve are impressed with the efforts of the little boy. He was also felicitated by Zilla Parishad officials on Thursday and was given Rs 11,000 as a token of appreciation for the exemplary work that he had done for his mother.

Pranav's commitment being lauded

The Zilla Parishad officials mentioned that Pranav could not see the sight of his mother a long distance in the sun to fetch water for the house. The boy took the matter into his own hands and did something that has put an end to all the hardship of his mother, the officials added.

Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam stated that Pranav's commitment towards his mother must be lauded and everyone should take a lesson from the little boy who has achieved a magnificent feat.

During the felicitation ceremony, the Zilla Parishad president also ordered for sanction of a house for Pranav's family under the Shabari Aawas Yojana. Under this scheme, the tribals are given brick-and-mortar homes. Pranav was also credited as today’s “Shravanbal”, referring to Shravan Kumar, portrayed in the epic Ramayana as a dedicated son who carried his blind parents on his shoulders for a pilgrimage.

Notably, Pranav's effort has given a strong message to the Zila Parishad officials as they announced that every family in the district will be provided with tap water by the end of 2024 so that no child has to perform the tedious work that Pranav did for his mother.