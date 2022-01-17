140 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 56,633; positivity rate at 20 pc

Itanagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 56,633 on Monday as 140 people tested positive for the infection, 126 less than the previous day, a senior health official said.

Arunachal Pradesh had reported 266 cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike in the northeastern state in January.

The single-day positivity rate stood at 20 per cent as 700 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the 140 new cases, the Capital Complex region registered the highest of 77, followed by Changlang (15) and West Kameng (13). Two army jawans and a healthcare personnel are among the new patients, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since January 4 with 1,281 new cases reported since then.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,156 active cases, while 55,195 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 54 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.46 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 12.16 lakh samples for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 15,31,453 people have been inoculated so far.

At least 38,934 beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated with the first dose and 6,367 senior citizens have received the booster jab. PTI UPL ACD ACD

