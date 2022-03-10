141 people stranded in J-K, Ladakh due to snowfall airlifted

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Over 140 people who were stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to heavy snowfall were airlifted on Thursday, officials said.

While the Indian Air Force's AN-32 Kargil Courier transported 105 people, 36 were flown out on the Pawan Hans service's Mi-172 helicopter, they said. Giving a break-up, the officials said that 39 people were flown from Jammu to Kargil, 16 from Kargil to Jammu, 12 from Kargil to Srinagar and 38 from Srinagar to Kargil.

Pawan Hans transported 36 people from Srinagar to Kargil, they said.

The air force has been operating C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall in January. PTI AB ANB ANB

