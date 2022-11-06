144 Lakh MT Of Paddy Procured In Punjab

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased so far in the Kharif marketing season.

A total payment of Rs 25,424.86 crore has been released directly into the bank accounts of 6.50 lakh farmers till Saturday, as per a government statement.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to purchase every single grain produced by farmers.