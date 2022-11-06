Last Updated:

144 Lakh MT Of Paddy Procured In Punjab

A total payment of Rs 25,424.86 crore has been released directly into the bank accounts of 6.50 lakh farmers till Saturday, as per a government statement.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said 144 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased so far in the Kharif marketing season.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to purchase every single grain produced by farmers.

First Published:
