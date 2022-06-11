145 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Telangana

Telangana on Saturday recorded 145 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 7,94,329, a government bulletin stated.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 117.

A health department bulletin said 75 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,241.

The recovery rate was 99.36 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 15,200 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 977, it said.

