'15-16 Lakh Job Are Generated Monthly By Centre': Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rozgar Mela

While addressing the "Rozgar Mela" that was organised by Central Reserve Police Force in Ajmer on Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said about 16 lakh government jobs are being created by the Central government every month.

Putting an emphasis on the efforts by the Centre, Union Minister said, "India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the face of global economic crisis. An average of about 15-16 lakh jobs are being generated by the central government every month.”

He also suggested the youth to start considering the formula of, 'Nation first, always first' in their lives. He continued saying those who consider nation first in their duty, always succeed in life.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that due to the policies of Centre, "the life of every section of society has become convenient".

In the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to the newly employed recruits. Rozgar Mela is one of the most crucial initiatives by PM Modi to fulfill his commitment of employment generation in the country.

At the event, PM Narendra Modi also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module. The module is an online orientation course for new joinees in various government departments. It would include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics, integrity, and human resource policies to make them well aware of their roles.

The Rozgar Mela is a very meaningful opportunity for the youth of the nation which will be a fillip to the empowerment of new employees and also speed up the nations's overall development. The new recruits who are selected from across the country will be joining 38 ministries and departments of the Government of India, as per the information provided by Prime Minister's Office.