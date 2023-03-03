Last Updated:

15 Arrested For Impersonating As Associates Of Senior Cop, Extorting Money In Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested 15 people hailing from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly extorted money from several people posing as aides of a police officer of the level of director general of police (DGP)

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Uttarakhand

IMAGE: PTI


The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested 15 people hailing from Uttar Pradesh who allegedly extorted money from several people posing as aides of a police officer of the level of director general of police (DGP).

The police also seized five vehicles, one of which had a blue beacon and three stars near the number plates used by senior police officers.

They were caught after they had gone to a mall in Sidkul area and created a ruckus, Udham Singh Nagar District Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath T C said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT