15 Chinese Nationals Taken Into Custody For Illegally Staying In India On Expired Visas

In a recent developement, as many as fifteen Chinese nationals were taken into custody on Monday for illegally residing in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the arrests were made by the Delhi police from Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar. After taking them into custody, the Police transferred them to a detention center in Delhi and they will soon be deported to their country.

According to an official press note, the detainees from China, which include 14 men and one woman, were living in India despite the expiration of their visas. Out of the 15, two were taken into custody from sector Beta 2, three from Sector 113, one from Sector 49, six from Phase 2 and three from Sector 142. Notably, this is the second instance when the Police arrested illegally settled Chinese nationals from the Gautam Budh Nagar and the third overall case in a month.

Third instance of illegal Chinese occupation in a month

Prior to the detention earlier today, five Chinese nationals were arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police. All of them were found living illegally in rented houses in the Beta 2 sector since 2020 and were working for a private company. Similar to the recent detainees, they had valid passports but their visas had expired in January this year.

Identified as Hu Yalin, Wang Zhonghuang, Ji Mengqiang, Guan Zhiwu, and Jiang Shunyong, all five of them were also sent to the detention center in Delhi before being deported back to China. These arrests were made after a Special Task Force of the UP police had detained four Chinese nationals from Greater Noida. Similar to others, these four were also in India since 2020 and were on an overstay after the expiration of their visas.

Citing an official, PTI reported that they were connected to Xue Fei alias Kelay (36), a Chinese national who was arrested on June 13 along with his Indian girlfriend Petekhrinuo (22) from Nagaland. The official revealed that a Hawala link under this case was also being investigated.