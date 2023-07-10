15 Fishermen Arrested By The Sri Lankan Navy, Community Cries For Help

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 15 fishermen and captured 2 trawlers on Saturday alleging poaching and intrusion into international waters.

Out of the 500 trawlers that ventured into the sea a week ago following the fisheries department suspended the issuing of the tokens which denied permissions to venture into the sea due to the turbulent sea conditions in the Gulf of Mannar, 2 boats which carries 15 fishermen have been now captured by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Sri Lankan Navy had stated that they have been doing a joint operation with their coast guards to ensure that the Indian fishermen do not enter their territorial waters to prevent poaching. In due of this operation, they have arrested 15 fishermen and 2 trawlers near the Delft island, who were found to be on their side of the Bay of Bengal which led to the arrests on Saturday night.

The arrested Indian fishermen were then taken to the Kankesanthurai harbor, and they were handed over to the Fisheries department officials at Mailadi who have then taken them to undergo legal proceedings. The fishermen were produced in the court and have now been remanded in judicial custody, according to local police information.

The two boats belong to Priyan Rose and Greens from the Rameswaram fishermen community. Priyan Rose is also one of the 15 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

PMK party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the arrested and stated that, "These kinds of arrests have become a regular affair which is deeply concerning. Sri Lanka must stop this, and our Union Government must ensure they stop these excesses by the Sri Lankan Navy. It is unfair to our people".

The locals from the Rameswaram fishermen community once again are pleading to the Union Government to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene in this matter and hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to put an end to this recurring event of Tamil fishermen getting arrested.

It is notable that over 25 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last month for fishing in international waters that come under the Sri Lankan water borders.