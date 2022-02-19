15 New Cases Push Nagaland's COVID-19 Tally To 35,355

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,355 on Saturday as 15 people tested positive for the infection, three more than the previous day, a health official said.

The coronavirus death toll stood at 753 for the fourth consecutive day as no fresh fatality was recorded, he said.

Nagaland now has 295 active cases, while 32,831 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 36 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 92.86 per cent.

A total of 1,476 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The state has tested more than 4.56 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

