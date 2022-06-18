15 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Port Blair, Jun 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,079 on Saturday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory had reported only one new case on the previous day.

There are now 24 active cases in the archipelago, while 9,926 people have recovered from the disease so far, including two in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 people have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.47 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.