15-year-old boy kidnapped in Sikkim rescued from Bihar, 3 arrested

A 15-year-old boy, kidnapped in Sikkim, was rescued from Bihar's Madhepura district, police said on Thursday.

Three people, accused of kidnapping the boy, were also arrested from a house in Laualagan village in Chusa police station area where the boy was held hostage, they said.

The boy was kidnapped from outside his school in Gangtok on August 20, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said.

"Recently, we received information from the Sikkim Police that a boy who was kidnapped in Gangtok was being held hostage in Madhepura. A special team was constituted to trace the boy. The boy was safely rescued on Wednesday," the officer said.

"We have informed the Sikkim Police about the rescue, and further formalities are being completed to hand over the boy," he said.