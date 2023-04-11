15-year-old Girl Jumps Off A 7-storey Building In Mumbai After Denied Mobile Phone

Apparently upset over not being allowed to use mobile phone, a 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a seven-storey building in suburban Malad, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Malvani area of the western suburb, an official said.

After the recovery of the teenager's body, the police traced her parents, he said.

Though the exact reason behind the suicide was yet unknown, the police suspect the girl was upset as her family members had allegedly snatched her mobile phone, said the official, adding a probe was on.