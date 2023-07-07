15-year-old Kerala Boy Succumbs To Rare Infection Caused By Brain-eating Amoeba

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy by Alappuzha succumbed to a rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba. The rare infection is associated with being exposed to contaminated water. Gurudath, a 10th-grade student, lost his life to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), commonly known as Amoebic Encephalitis, on July 7.

Since July 1, Gurudath had been receiving treatment at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. PAM, an extremely rare and usually fatal condition, had afflicted him following a bout of fever and seizures.

The pathogen is known to multiply itself on nerve tissues in the brain which causes brain bleeding. Kerala Health Minister Veena George told the media that the state has encountered five previous instances of PAM, occurring in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2022, all leading to fatalities. To avoid panic among the public, Minister George emphasized that the infection is not contagious. "This happens only very rarely. There were five such cases earlier. The amoeba is found in stagnant waters and can enter through the thin skin of the nose," she said.

Symptoms of PAM typically manifest as a severe headache, accompanied by fever, nausea, and vomiting. The condition is treated with a combination of drugs, though it remains highly fatal with a rate of 98%, as per medical sources.

IMA president cautions against monsoon adventure

"Although this disease has had worldwide reporting of 150 cases, the public must be wary of keeping themselves away from playing in water that is stagnant," stated Dr. Sulphi Noohu, Indian Medical Association President (IMA) Kerala Chapter. He stated that treatment for it is using a cocktail of drugs but the fatality rate of it is high and initial symptoms are at par with viral infections that make it difficult to ascertain. He recommended general caution.

"Monsoon time is risky, especially for children if they play in water bodies that are dirty and stagnant. Although such cases are rare, the risk of more commonly occurring diseases like Rat fever is high," he said. "All occurrences of fever accompanied by symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea shouldn't be self-treated."