15-year-old Peddles 1200 Km On Cycle Carrying Ailing Father; Cycle Federation Invites Her

The lockdown due to COVID-19 has been difficult for the migrant workers all across India, with pictures of migrants walking thousands of kilometres to get back to their native place.

But 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who was stuck in Gurugram due to nationwide lockdown, decided to pedal her way to her native village in Darbhanga Bihar, 1200 km from Gurugram in seven days.

Jyoti's father Mohan Paswan, an auto-rickshaw driver in Gurugram got injured and the lockdown left him with no source of livelihood. With no means left to commute back to the village, Jyoti bought a cycle and started her journey, on May 10, carrying her father on the rear side of the carrier and reached her village on May 16.

After her astonishing feat, the Cycle Federation of India has invited the 15-year-old girl for trials next month.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Jyoti said that "After the lockdown was announced, me and my father had nothing to eat. So I decided to take my injured father back to our village, riding on a cycle. I reached here in seven days. I used to make stoppages at petrol pumps at night. My father initially resisted, but I convinced him that we can travel to Darbhanga on a cycle. My mother also resisted over the phone. I have got an invitation from Cycle Federation, to participate in the trials in Delhi. I will be going there next month. I wish to represent the country in cycling."

Jyoti's father Mohan Paswan has been put under quarantine ever since he arrived from Gurugram. Her mother Phoolo Devi is elated after he daughter's feat. She said. "Initially I asked my daughter not to come to the village on cycle but she said that we are stuck up here and even if we have to die, we will die together in the village."

Cycle federation of India chairman Onkar Singh said, "We have invited Jyoti for a trial in Delhi next month. If she qualifies the training, she will be selected as a trainee in the training academy at IGI stadium complex. We want to test her physical endurance. She must be having something to drive the cycle for 1200 km."

After Jyoti's feat, awards and accolades have been announced by many people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who has announced a reward of one lakh rupees.

Jyoti's 1200 km journey on a cycle along with his ailing father, from Gurugram to her village in Darbhanga district of Bihar is a classic case of resilience, will power and turning adversity into an opportunity. The cycle federation of India has invited 15-year-old Jyoti for trials next month, but she still has a long way to go, in order to make it rags to riches story like P T USHA, Deepika Kumari etc.

