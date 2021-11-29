150 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 150 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the infection count to 3,36,681, while another related fatality raised the death toll to 4,476, officials said.

Twenty-eight of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 122 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 48 new cases followed by 23 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,626 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,30,579, the officials said.

