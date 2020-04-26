COVID-19 Crisis: 150 Organisations Collaborate To Support Marginalised Sections

As the country reels under the COVID-19 crisis, 150 organisations have come together in a unique bid to provide aid to the poor, vulnerable, and marginalised sections of the society across the nation.

The 11-member governing council named as COVIDActionCollab (CAC) aims to reach over 12.5 million people, with a focus on the poorest, vulnerable and marginalised sections across 16 states and 100 districts of India.

The organisations that came together in the initiative range from corporate sectors, community-based organisations, NGOs, research organisations, health organisations, and many others.

Since it began functioning on April 22, CAC has extended support to various stakeholders such as civil society, private sector, academics, networks, foundations, and governments, to rapidly and cost-effectively combat COVID-19 spread by early diagnosis and reduce negative impacts on livelihoods.

Rapid COVID-19 response methods

Speaking to ANI Shiv Kumar, Co-founder, Catalyst Group said, "CAC delivers high impact package of services to key communities where the collaborative members have a direct presence or reach. Over 20 unique tools, protocols, and frameworks have been developed for COVID-19 response and socialised. Several social protection schemes and programmes have been actioned on the ground through help desks."

Shama Karkal, CEO of Swasti mentioned that the organisations have collaborated with the belief that combining expertise and resources can tackle the COVID-19 crises. The team is undertaking comprehensive and coordinated approach to help the needy, he added.

As many as 900 volunteers have enrolled for the initiatives undertaken by organisation, of which 200 have active projects. The volunteers also consist of 70 vendors who supply life-saving materials for members to access.

A total of 26,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. Of these 22 per cent of patients i.e. 5,804 people have recovered from the fatal disease, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. While 824 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)