15,000 Devotees To Be Allowed Per Day At Vaishno Devi Shrine From November 1

Following the Central government's Unlock guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday, October 30, allowed 15,000 pilgrims per day to pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi from November 1. There will be no requirement for travellers to undergo 14-day home quarantine, and all other unlock guidelines shall continue to remain in force till November 30, the officials said. Prior to this, the administration allowed only 7,000 pilgrims to visit the shrine due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the latest standard operating procedure (SOP), the administration said that the instructions given earlier will continue to remain in force till November 30.

"As such, in exercise of powers conferred under the disaster management act, the State Executive Committee hereby orders that the guidelines and instructions shall continue to remain valid till 30.11.2020, subject to the following modifications that instead of a ceiling of 7000, the upper limit for permissible number of pilgrims to SMVD Shrine, Katra, shall be 15000, w.e.f. 01 .11 .2020", the guidelines stated.

After a gap of nearly five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills was reopened for pilgrims on August 16. The J&K administration initially had imposed a cap of 2,000 pilgrims daily, including 100 from outside Jammu and Kashmir following the SOPs.

Registration to continue online

Furthermore, the board officials further informed that the registration of pilgrims will continue to be done online to avoid people gathering at the yatra registration counters and to prevent the further spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the accommodation facilities of the board at the Bhawan, Katra, Adhkuwari and Jammu are open for the pilgrims following all prescribed SOPs.

Additionally, the other supplementary facilities set up by the board such as battery-operated vehicles, helicopter services and passenger ropeway are also operating smoothly by strictly following social distancing norms and other COVID precautionary measures, the officials said. They further informed that free community kitchen facilities at Tarakote Marg and the Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat, have also been operationalised for the pilgrims. Bhojanalayas along the track and in the bhawan, are also operationalized, they added.

