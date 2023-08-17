15,000 Security Forces Deployed For Vigilance On The Buddha Amarnath Yatra Route

Troops of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police have been deployed along the sensitive route from Jammu to Mandi area of Poonch, where the Buddha Amarnath Temple is situated.

More than 15,000 security force personnel have been deployed to look into the security of the pilgrims undertaking the Buddha Amarnath Yatra, starting tomorrow from Jammu to Poonch. Troops of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been deployed along the route from Jammu to Mandi area of Poonch, where the Buddha Amarnath Temple is situated.

Sources informed Republic that over 20 companies of CRPF have been deployed in three districts of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. The region of Pir Panjal has seen three terror attacks this year, which claimed the lives of 17 people, including 10 Army personnel. “Along with CRPF, J&K police and Indian Army too will be part of the security grid for keeping a watch on the yatra route. The first batch of the yatra will leave from Jammu tomorrow at 5am. The batches will continue to leave for the yatra till August 27,” source added.

Superintendent of police (SSP), Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma told Republic that coordination effort with Indian Army, CRPF and other intelligence agencies is underway to ensure a safe Buddha Amarnath Yatra. “We are holding regular security review meetings with officials from all forces for synergy. Public meetings are also being held to ensure the timely information sharing with the forces by the locals. We have made round-the-clock deployment on the route, and critical points have been duly equipped with joint team vigils. Our top priority remains the security of the yatris, who are coming to pay obeisance at the holy site,” he added.

Additional Director General (ADG), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, on August 6, had said, “Around three groups of terrorists, each comprising two to three terrorists, are operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts. Security agencies are making twice the effort to thwart the attempts to push terrorists from across the border.”

Another senior official informed Republic that around half a dozen anti-terror operations are underway in Surankot and Mendhar areas of Poonch district ahead of the Buddha Amarnath Yatra. “The most critical stretch is the route from Bhimber Gali to Jarran Wali Gali, which is around 15km, and twin terror attacks have been carried out in this stretch by terrorists in October 2021 and April 2023, which killed 10 jawans of the Indian Army,” he added.