15,000 Trained Under 'Swasthdoot' Program To Fight COVID, Nominated For Limca Records

The ‘Swasthdoot’ program which was launched by the New Delhi district administration, under which local authorities along with Delhi Medical Association trained people with basic vital monitoring to combat COVID19 has gained sever momentum and is all set to bag a place in the Limca book of Records.

Started with a target of training 1000 people to aid doctors at various stages, the program has reached new heights. The local administration has trained an army of 15,000 people, who are now ready to serve the nation as COVID warriors.

Talking about the success of the initiative Dr Nitin ShakyaNodal officer COVID 19 Surveillance Office of DM, New Delhi District told Republic TV, “we have sent our nomination for Limca book of record. We will soon get confirmation. The participation was overwhelming. People from all walks of life participated. Retired government officers, housewives, students, specially-abled and many from transgender community all came forward to serve the nation.”

This initiative was thought of after the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made umpteen efforts to provide beds for Covid19 positive patients in the national capital but the dearth of human resources to be deployed in these hospitals remained a concern.

Coming up with a solution the New Delhi District Administration launched a program namely “Swasthdoot”.Under this initiative several volunteers were given basic medical training, mainly monitoring vitals such as blood pressure, Oxygen saturation and Temperature.

District administration along with Indian Medical Association were guiding force behind this.

The training in this regard began last month. Several volunteers gathered used to gather at several locations in the national capital, where they were given training to monitor vitals of a person by doctors from several Delhi government hospital.

These volunteers were people from different walks of life, who had pitched in to become COVID warriors in the time of need.

They will later help the medical staff deployed in various community arrangements which are being turned into COVID facility.



The training was be provided for five days to each participant to make them aware of basic health care to be provided to the COVID 19 Patients.

Objectives would be-:

To overcome the scarcity of healthcare professional. Better management of community-based healthcare. Better utilization of limited Resources.

Training would include-:

Theory about human body. (Broad coverage of anatomy with respect to vitals) Vitals monitoring like Pulse, BP, Respiratory rate, Temperature. Basic hygiene practices. Management of patients daily routine. Record keeping Tele-consultation with Doctors. Basic life support training.

Elaborating about this initiative Dr Shakya had told us that to meet the dearth of medical staff in the system this initiative has been started. “These volunteers will work under trained nurses and doctors; under this mission, we intend to train 1000 volunteers. The name of the mission “Swaasthdoot” means messenger of health. In the same manner, these volunteers will aid the healthcare workers who are already under severe stress due to rising cases of COVID19,” he said.

COVID cases in the national capital have crossed the 1,20,000 mark.

