151 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha registered 151 new coronavirus cases, 46 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 10,50,505 on Tuesday, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,424 as one more person from Dhenkanal district succumbed to the disease. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

Twelve children were among the new patients and Khurda district reported the highest number of 63 more infections. Nine districts did not report any new case, the bulletin stated.

Odisha now has 2,107 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,39,921 people have recuperated from the disease, including 248 in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 46,669 samples were tested during the period and the positivity rate was at 0.32 per cent, the bulletin said.

Nearly 2.81 crore beneficiaries in the state have received the first jab of COVID vaccine, and over 1.64 crore people have been administered both doses.

