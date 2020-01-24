154 Eminent Citizens Urge President To Take Action Against Violent Anti CAA Protesters

A delegation 154 eminent citizens, including defence officers, former judges on Friday met and urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against those indulging in violence during their "anti-CAA protests."

154 eminent citizens urge President to take action

In an exclusive interview to Republic TV, former Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Permod Kohli, who led the delegation to the President, said the members were concerned and perturbed by the fact that one section of the people were increasingly getting intolerant and violent in their protest against anti CAA protests and urged President immediate intervention. "We all have a common demand. We believe that CAA is good for the nation. We have served the nation in the best & highest places and are well informed and educated to know what is right and good and what is wrong or bad for the nation. The protests are "instigated" by some political elements. The slogans are very divisive in nature. And we cannot tolerate this," he observed.

The former chief justice said the delegation urged the President to safeguard democratic institutions and take action against those indulging in violence in the name of anti-CAA protests.

"The President gave us a patient hearing and assured us of his concern on the matter and intervention if neccessary."

