155 Children Among 592 New COVID-19 Cases In Mizoram

Mizoram's COVID-19 count climbed to 1,20,088 on Friday after 592 more people, including 155 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The toll rose to 427 as three fresh fatalities were reported, he said.

At least 1,094 people recuperated from the disease since Thursday evening, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,12,846, he said.

Mizoram currently has 6,815 active cases.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 12.99 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 6,614 since Thursday, the official added.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.97 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines thus far, with 5.12 lakh of them having received both the doses.

