1,561 Assam Youths Joined Militancy, 7,935 Quit It Since 2016: Himanta

A total of 1,561 youths from Assam have joined militancy while 7,935 insurgents have returned to the mainstream since the BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2016, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Sarma said the state government has received information from various sources that 1,561 youths have joined different insurgent groups since 2016.

During the same period, a total of 7,935 militants have returned to the mainstream, said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

He said that nowadays, militant groups like ULFA(I) use social media platforms such as Facebook, Messenger and Twitter to publicise their ideology.

"Through these social media platforms, the terror groups are trying to attract the youths and they have been able to influence many to join them through the social media," Sarma said.

The Social Media Monitoring cell of the Special Branch of Assam Police has detected 990 such posts during 2021-22, he told the House.

"For those posts, 100 cases have been registered in different districts and 85 people arrested. Also, steps have been taken for psychological counselling of 581 youths in front of their parents," the chief minister said.

During this period, around 400 posts were removed from social media platforms, he said.

Sarma said that the government is considering a detailed study on this issue by a reputed social research institute.