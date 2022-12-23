16 Army Bravehearts Martyred In North Sikkim Road Accident, 4 Injured Jawans Air-lifted

An Indian Army vehicle met with a major accident in Lachen town in North Sikkim on Friday, December 23. As per an Army statement, 16 Jawans have been martyred, while a further 4 other injured soldiers have been air-lifted.

The Army said that the ill-fated vehicle was part of a convoy that moved towards Thangu from Chatten. The vehicle skidded down a steep slope while taking negotiating a sharp turn.

The four injured in the accident have been air evacuated. Those martyred included three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers.

Here is the Army's statement on the tragic incident:

In a tragic road accident, involving an Army Truck on 23 December 2022 at Zema, North Sikkim, sixteen Bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss.

Defence Minister condoles death of Army personnel in North Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.

"The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he added.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim.



The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed anguish over the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," She said.

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he is pained by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel.

Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2022

"Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.