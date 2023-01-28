'16 Cr Families Struggled For Water In Rajasthan, But Now...': PM Recalls Water Scarcity

"Who knows the importance of water better than Rajasthan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the ceremony commemorating the 1111th ‘Avataran Mahotsav’ of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

Raising the issue of water scarcity in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said that 16 crore families were struggling for water in the state even after several decades of Independence. He said that now, more than 11 crore families are receiving water through pipes.

#LIVE | We are working on the issues of gas circulation and banking system. 16 crore families used to struggle for water back then but now more than 11 crore families are receiving water through pipes: PM Modi in Bhilwara.

The government is also working extensively to provide water through pipes to every farmland, he added. PM Modi said that farmers are receiving direct support from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. "In Rajasthan, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Centre transferred around Rs 15,000 crore to close to 75 million farmers," he said.

Speaking about Panch Prans, PM Modi said, "Last year on Independence Day, I had requested to follow Panch Prans. It is aimed at taking pride in our rich heritage and removing the colonial mindset and remembering responsibility towards the nation."

Here are “Panch Pran” (five pledges) mentioned by PM Modi:

Move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India Erase all traces of servitude Take pride in our legacy Strength of Unity for our dreams of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Duties of citizens which include the PMs and CMs

Speaking about Nari Shakti, PM Modi said, "Nari Shakti of the Gurjar community has widely contributed to the country and its heritage. It is unfortunate that the contributions of these prominent figures weren’t given due respect in history."

The Prime Minister further asserted that the Gujjar community of Rajasthan has been synonymous with bravery and patriotism. "Be it protecting the nation or protecting the culture, this society has always played the role of the guard of the country. Let the new generation of our Gurjar Samaj carry forward the messages and teachings of Lord Devnarayan," PM Modi added.

Reiterating 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', Prime Minister said, "We will work hard, we will all work together and everyone's efforts will lead to success." PM Modi said that he wants to empower each and every section of society as this new India does not accept a slave mentality anymore.