16 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Haryana

Haryana reported no Covid-related death, even though it added 16 new infections on Monday, pushing the case count to 7,71,692, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,054.

Among the districts, eight cases were reported from Gurugram, the health department's daily bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 142, while the overall recoveries were 7,61,473.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)