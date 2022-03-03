16 fresh Covid cases reported in a day in Ladakh

Leh, Mar 3 (PTI) Ladakh reported 16 fresh Covid cases in a day which took the tally of infections in the Union Territory to 28,061 while the number of active cases has declined to 138, officials said on Thursday.

No death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

It has so far recorded 228 Covid-related deaths of which 168 were reported in Leh and 60 in Kargil, officials said.

As many as 22 patients have recuperated from the disease and were discharged from hospitals in Leh. With these, the total number of recoveries has reached 27,695. Of the 16 fresh cases reported in a day, 15 were from Leh district and one from Kargil, officials said, adding 618 samples in Ladakh were found Covid negative.

Leh has 137 active cases of COVID-19 and Kargil has one. PTI AB NB NSD

