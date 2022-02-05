16 New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 9,883

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 9,883 on Saturday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has travel history, while 15 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 211 active cases, while 9,543 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 53 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has tested over 6.88 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 3 lakh people with two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to reopen all government, government-aided and private schools for classes 6-9 on an alternate day basis from February 8 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a notification said.

However, physical attendance will not be compulsory as classes will also continue in the online mode. Those attending offline classes would be required to get written consent of their guardians, it said.

Students of standards 1-5 will, however, continue to attend classes through the online mode, it added.

