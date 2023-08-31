Last Updated:

16 Passengers Injured As Trailer Truck Hits Bus In UP

There were 33 passengers onboard the bus,16 of them were injured in the incident and admitted to Community Health Centre in Haraiya.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: Unsplash)


At least 16 passengers were injured when a trailer truck rammed into an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in the Haraiya area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place Wednesday night on national highway-28 near Tenuva village when the trailer truck hit a divider and rammed into the bus, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shesh Mani Upadhyay said.

There were 33 passengers onboard the bus, he said, adding 16 of them were injured in the incident and admitted to Community Health Centre in Haraiya.

While six were discharged after first aid, the other 10 were shifted to District Hospital Basti. Later four passengers with serious injuries were referred to a specialised health facility, the DSP said.

READ | 2 killed, 16 injured in UP road accident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration to provide free medical treatment to all the injured, an official said.

READ | Mumbai: Tribunal awards Rs 1.36 cr compensation to kin of man killed in road accident
READ | Punjab CM Mann gives Rs 1 crore each to families of two soldiers killed in Ladakh road accident

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT