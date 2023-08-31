16 Passengers Injured As Trailer Truck Hits Bus In UP

At least 16 passengers were injured when a trailer truck rammed into an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in the Haraiya area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place Wednesday night on national highway-28 near Tenuva village when the trailer truck hit a divider and rammed into the bus, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shesh Mani Upadhyay said.

There were 33 passengers onboard the bus, he said, adding 16 of them were injured in the incident and admitted to Community Health Centre in Haraiya.

While six were discharged after first aid, the other 10 were shifted to District Hospital Basti. Later four passengers with serious injuries were referred to a specialised health facility, the DSP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration to provide free medical treatment to all the injured, an official said.