16-year-old Girl Shoots Mother Of Man She Accused Of Rape In 2021; Held

A 16-year-old girl shot a 50-year-old woman on Saturday in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Police officials say the girl shot the woman with a country-made pistol and the has now been held. The girl had accused the woman's 25-year-old son of raping her back in 2021 after which he was apprehended, police say.

Cops received a call at around 5:30 pm on Saturday about shots being fired in Bhajanpura. Upon reaching the spot, they found a minor had fired at an elderly woman. The latter has been admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

The woman who was shot runs a grocery shot on the ground floor of her residence. She was working at the shop when the girl walked up to her, shot her and then ran away, according to the police.

Families of victim and accused questioned

An investigating official said the girl was arrested by the police within hours of the incident and her pistol was seized. Another official said that it is yet to be discovered why the girl shot the woman, even though her son was already behind bars.

The woman, her family and the accused girl's family are being questioned.