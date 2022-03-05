16 Years Of Imprisonment To Accused Abdul Aziz In Terrorist Activities Case Of 2001

In the terrorist activities case of 2001, on Friday the local court in Hyderabad pronounced 16 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 26,000 to the accused Abdul Aziz in a case of criminal conspiracy and anti-national subversive activities in the guise of jihad by procuring firearms and ammunition and explosive substance materials with the intention to sabotage and blowing of government installations.

On 28-08-2001, Hyderabad Task Force police apprehended accused Abdul Aziz, Mohd Nissar and Abdul Hadi Md Javed Zahid at Sarojini Devi Hospital, Mehdipatnam for possessing a pistol Belgium along with other materials like 5 live cartridges, Electric Detonators, a fake passport and one empty cartridge with the intention to sabotage and blowing of government installations, thereby to create terrorism and promote enmity among communities. After which a case was registered at CCS/DD, Hyderabad in Cr. No. 389/2001 U/s. 120-b, 153-A, 379, 420, 468, 471 r/w 34 IPC Sec 25 (1) (b) of Arms Act, Sec 4, 5 & 6 of the E.S. Act and Sec.12(b) of Passport Act and investigated the matter and filed the charge sheet on completion of the investigation. After conducting the trial, in the year 2011, the accused Mohd Nissar was convicted for 16 years imprisonment by the local court. Meanwhile, another accused Abdul Hadi was acquitted in the case.