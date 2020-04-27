'State Govt Should Ensure Strict Implentation Of Lockdown': MHA On Breaking COVID-19 Chain

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA on Monday asserted on the need to break the chain of Coronavirus and urged people to follow the lockdown. This statement comes as there are a total of 20,835 persons under active medical supervision.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Srivastava also urged the state government to ensure strict implementation of lockdown.

"We will only be able to break the COVID-19 chain if we follow the lockdown strictly. It is also important for the state government to ensure the strickt implementation of the lockdown," Punya said.



READ: Puducherry CM claims 'Most BJP CMs for lockdown extension' after attending PM-CM meeting

READ: District-wise lockdown relaxation in states with less Covid cases, says PM to CMs: Sources

Recovery Rate Soars To 22.17%

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Lav Aggarwal - the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 1396 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 381 persons have been cured in the same period taking the total number of recovered persons to 6,184. Thus, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 22.17%. A total of 20,835 persons are under active medical supervision.

Aggarwal noted that there are 85 districts where no new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 14 days. He also mentioned 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases had not reported fresh cases since the last 28 days. On this occasion, he called upon people not to stigmatise but support COVID-19 patients, healthcare professionals, sanitary workers, and police personnel. Currently, there are 27,892 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India while 872 casualties have been reported.

1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892. 20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184. Recovery rate 22.17%: Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/BSKSQ8HYTg — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

READ: PM Modi-CMs' statement out: 'Covid impact to remain; need brave reforms, economy focus'

READ: 'Collective effort bearing fruit against Covid,' says PM Modi in meet with CMs: Sources