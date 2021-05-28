1600 Sorties With 3200 Hours Flying; 14,000 Tons Load & 800 O2 Containers: IAF's COVID Aid

Amid the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has played a major role in helping the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, from ferrying medical aid to setting up hospitals for patients.

"The scale of operations this time is unprecedented. We've flown almost 1600 sorties amounting to almost 3200 hrs of flying. We have airlifted almost 14,000 tons of load and about 800 odd liquid medical oxygen containers," said Group Captain Manish Kumar from IAF headquarters.

He added, "C-17 is capable of airlifting tanks right up to Leh. We're ensuring that we undertake 24/7 COVID-related ops, at the same time, not dent or minimize op capabilities of supporting our troops in forwarding areas in case of any flare-up."

Meanwhile, the IAF has been operating a COVID Air Support Management Cell (CASMC) at Palam Air Base since April 27, 2021. The main task of the cell is to efficiently coordinate for the distribution of all the relief aid coming from foreign countries. The cell is operational round the clock as its priority is to deliver the materials in the shortest span of time.

COVID In India

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457. The death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily COVID-19 count in India last fell below the 2-lakh mark on May 25. Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative.

(With ANI Inputs)