WATCH THIS: '162' Everywhere As Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Ready Mega Show-of-strength

Moments before Shiv Sena's show of strength at Hotel Hyatt on Monday evening, visuals of preparation from inside the hotel has been accessed by Republic TV. In the pictures, a banner is seen with "We are 162" written on it. A big banner of Constitution of India is also seen in the picture. Earlier, making a big announcement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has the support of 162 MLAs. He also invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself.

Currently, the NCP MLAs have been staying in the Grand Hyatt hotel. Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil, and Balasaheb Thorat- the legislative party leaders of Sena, NCP, and Congress respectively submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor indicating that they should be called to form the government if the BJP government failed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly. On the other hand, the Supreme Court is set to pass an order regarding the floor test on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

SC reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

