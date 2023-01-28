162 IEDs Recovered In Intensive Operations Against Maoists By CRPF And Bihar Police

162 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other equipment were seized by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Police on Friday in a joint operation in the state’s Maoist-affected Aurangabad.

Speaking about it to the media, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stated that the operation conducted by our team and Bihar Police is a step towards destroying the strongholds of Maoists.

“With the intensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police against the outlawed Maoists, the State is inching towards normalcy. The operations are continuing in the areas which were earlier considered to be strongholds of Maoists, with the objective of demining the IEDs planted by the Maoists and recovering arms and ammunition that they must have left hidden while fleeting in haste,” said the CRPF team.

Initial detection of IEDs

The CRPF further spoke about an earlier operation conducted by their team and Bihar Police on January 27.

“In one such search and destroy operation by CRPF and Bihar Police in the area of Laduiya Pahad, Aurangabad on January 27 a total of 13 pressure IEDs were detected initially,” the statement said.

“The troops destroyed the IEDs in situ and continued with the operation. When they reached near a cave and scanned the cave carefully, 149 IEDs weighing about a kilogram each were recovered. The troops demolished the IEDs in situ observing prescribed security precautions,” the statement added.